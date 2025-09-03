All Sections
Ukrainian Navy destroys high-speed landing boat, killing seven Russian soldiers – video

Andrii HaladeiWednesday, 3 September 2025, 11:21
Ukrainian Navy destroys high-speed landing boat, killing seven Russian soldiers – video
Russian troops being wiped out. Photo: Screenshot

The Ukrainian Navy has destroyed another Russian Black Sea Fleet high-speed landing boat that was attempting to transport Russian airborne troops to Tendra Spit in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy

Quote: "The Ukrainian Navy has struck a high-speed landing boat belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet that was attempting to deliver a unit of airborne forces to Tendrivska Spit. As a result, seven Russian troops were killed and four wounded."

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian Defence Intelligence (DIU) forces hit two Mi-8 helicopters and a Russian tugboat in occupied Crimea. Additionally, on 28 August, DIU troops struck a Russian Buyan-M-class missile ship in the Sea of Azov.

Russo-Ukrainian war
Russo-Ukrainian war
