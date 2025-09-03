All Sections
Ukrainian defenders push back Russians near Tovste in Donetsk Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 3 September 2025, 15:18
The village of Tovste on the map. Screenshot: DeepState

Ukrainian defence forces have pushed back Russian troops near the village of Tovste in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: Ukrainian troops have managed to destroy Russian positions along the road from Piddubne to Iskra, pushing the Russians back from there.

Meanwhile, DeepState noted, small groups of Russians are still trying to infiltrate the area between Zelenyi Hai and Tovste towards Iskra, but they are being either killed or captured.

The analysts also report that the Russians are currently focusing their efforts on areas near Filiia and along the Yanvarske-Ternove line.

Background: On 21 August, the Dnipro Operational Strategic Group announced that Ukrainian forces had regained control over most of the village of Tovste in Donetsk Oblast. The operation was carried out by defenders from the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade.

