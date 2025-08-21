All Sections
Ukrainian troops retake control of most of Tovste village in Donetsk Oblast – video

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 21 August 2025, 12:52
Tovste. Photo: Screenshot from Google Maps

Ukrainian troops have retaken control of most of the village of Tovste (formerly Tolstoi) in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Dnipro Operational Strategic Group on social media

Details: The liberation was carried out by the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade.

Quote: "This result was achieved thanks to the courage and professionalism of the infantry units, UAV operators and artillery crews."

Background: On 20 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russian forces had intensified pressure in the north of Donetsk Oblast, particularly on the Lyman front. He also noted that the hottest spots remain the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia and Novopavlivka fronts.

