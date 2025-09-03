Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Paris for a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and to take part in the Coalition of the Willing summit.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press event with Macron, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian president noted that this is his eighth visit to Paris.

Quote: "Today we will have a bilateral meeting, a meeting between our teams. Tomorrow we will have the Coalition of the Willing [summit], the result of which – I don’t know which day it will be finalised on – will be security guarantees for Ukraine."

Details: Macron said the Coalition of the Willing summit is expected to formalise the agreements that were reached when the chiefs of staff met in Washington.

"We Europeans are ready to provide guarantees to Ukraine on the day peace is signed," the French president added.

Background:

European leaders taking part in a Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris on Thursday 4 September, to be co-chaired by France and the United Kingdom, will hold a call with US President Donald Trump once their discussions conclude.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has urged the Coalition to begin concrete planning on the possible deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he expects clear answers soon on what security guarantees Europe can offer Kyiv.

