DeepState analyses Russian attempts to penetrate Kupiansk – photo

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 4 September 2025, 04:30
DeepState analyses Russian attempts to penetrate Kupiansk – photo
The city of Kupiansk. Photo: Getty Images

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has analysed the situation around the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and Russian attempts to penetrate the city.

Source: DeepState

Details: In its report, DeepState noted that on Wednesday 3 September the Russians published footage showing their flag supposedly displayed in various parts of Kupiansk.

Russian flags supposedly placed  in different parts of Kupiansk
Map: DeepState

Quote from DeepState: "In particular, a Russian soldier was even spotted in the city centre, where he wandered around freely for some time. The whole show with rags [Russian flags] took place in areas located in the grey zone. Later, the 10th Corps posted footage of some Russians being struck on the northern outskirts of the city in the grey zone, but it is too early to conclude that the enemy was completely destroyed."

Details: DeepState pointed out that the Russian presence on the northern outskirts of Kupiansk is not new and the long-standing existence of the grey zone demonstrates this.

It also added that the Russians are making constant attempts to enter the city and are trying to gain a foothold at least on the outskirts to increase their numbers in order to advance further.

Quote from DeepState: "The defence forces fighters, of course, try to reduce these attempts to zero, but the enemy's superiority in infantry is taking its toll.

The enemy is trying to seize the surrounding area to increase their chances of gaining a foothold in the city, which is why fighting is taking place, in particular for the village of Myrove (formerly Myrne), which, like Radkivka, is intended to serve as a place for concentrating infantry."

Details: DeepState said the Russians are also trying to enter the city and expand their presence by disguising themselves as civilians.

Quote from DeepState: "At present, infantry groups are actively attempting assaults, which the Ukrainian forces are trying to repel.

In September we will be talking about Kupiansk more than once, as the enemy has come very close and is actively probing for weak spots, some of which it has identified. And they try to exploit any success immediately."

Background

  • On 16 August, for the first time in a while, Russian forces launched a mechanised assault on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, deploying armoured vehicles from the left bank of the Oskil River, but Ukrainian troops successfully repelled the attack.
  • At the end of August, Ukraine's defence forces liberated the village of Myrne near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Kharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
