Ukraine's defence forces liberate Myrne near Kupiansk

Ukraine’s defence forces have liberated the village of Myrne near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: DeepState map; Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson of the Dnipro Operational Strategic Group of Forces, in a comment to Suspilne

Details: The DeepStateMap has marked Myrne as liberated territory.

This information was confirmed to Suspilne by Viktor Trehubov.

"As of now, the Russians have been pushed out of Myrne. There is no information about wounded or killed Russians. The [Ukrainian] troops are advancing further," Trehubov said.

Suspilne notes that earlier, from these positions, the Russians were able to control the road to Kupiansk.

