Over 216,000 civilians live in Kyiv-controlled Donetsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 4 September 2025, 05:28
Over 216,000 civilians live in Kyiv-controlled Donetsk Oblast
Evacuation of children. Photo: social media

Donetsk Oblast Military Administration has stated that 216,000 civilians, including 15,830 children, are still living in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Around 17,000 civilians, including 34 children, live in 18 hromadas designated as active combat zones. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Over the past week, 1,830 residents of Donetsk Oblast, including 309 children, either left the region independently or were evacuated.

There are still 1,885 children in seven settlements across four hromadas where the mandatory evacuation of families with children is ongoing. A total of 194 children were evacuated from these same hromadas during the past week.

