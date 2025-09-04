Coalition of the Willing meeting starts at Élysée Palace

The Coalition of the Willing meeting at the Élysée Palace. Photo: Getty Images

A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – is beginning in Paris at the Élysée Palace.

Source: a European Pravda reporter in Paris

Details: Leaders attending the coalition meeting began arriving at the Élysée Palace after 11:30 Kyiv time, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy among them.

EN DIRECT | Début de la réunion de la Coalition des volontaires à Paris. https://t.co/Q9L80PscGG — Élysée (@Elysee) September 4, 2025

The first to arrive was US President Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who declined to answer journalists’ questions.

Around 11:45, the Élysée Palace announced the official start of the meeting.

Background:

Six EU country leaders, the EU leadership, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Steve Witkoff are attending in person, while NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is joining remotely.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who was also expected to attend in person, could not make the meeting due to a plane malfunction.

In total, according to President Emmanuel Macron, representatives from 35 countries across Europe and other parts of the world will take part.

Macron stated ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting that allies have completed work on security guarantees for Ukraine and that they are now ready for political approval.

