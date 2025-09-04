All Sections
Coalition of the Willing meeting starts at Élysée Palace

Tetyana Vysotska, Mariya YemetsThursday, 4 September 2025, 12:24
The Coalition of the Willing meeting at the Élysée Palace. Photo: Getty Images

A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – is beginning in Paris at the Élysée Palace.

Source: a European Pravda reporter in Paris

Details: Leaders attending the coalition meeting began arriving at the Élysée Palace after 11:30 Kyiv time, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy among them.

The first to arrive was US President Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who declined to answer journalists’ questions. 

Around 11:45, the Élysée Palace announced the official start of the meeting.

Background

  • Six EU country leaders, the EU leadership, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Steve Witkoff are attending in person, while NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is joining remotely. 
  • Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who was also expected to attend in person, could not make the meeting due to a plane malfunction.
  • In total, according to President Emmanuel Macron, representatives from 35 countries across Europe and other parts of the world will take part. 
  • Macron stated ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting that allies have completed work on security guarantees for Ukraine and that they are now ready for political approval.

