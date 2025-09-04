Ukrainian company showcases Thor Operator drone carrier, capable of launching both FPV and interceptor drones – photos

At the MSPO 2025 exhibition in Poland, Ukrainian company Altair Technologies unveiled its new Thor Operator drone carrier.

Source: Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military-themed news outlet

Details: The developers showcased an electric-powered version, capable of carrying up to 6 kg of payload and covering a range of up to 170 km. The drone’s maximum take-off weight is 17.5 kg, and it can remain airborne for up to 60 minutes.

The Thor Operator drone carrier.

There is also a combustion engine version, which can lift up to 8 kg over a distance of 400 km. This version has a flight endurance of up to 240 minutes and a maximum take-off weight of 28 kg.

Both variants can carry two FPV drones or two VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades. The drone features a modular design, allowing for easy replacement of internal components for specific missions, though most of its parts are foreign-made.

The Thor Operator drone carrier.

The Thor Operator has already been tested in combat, where it was used to drop FPV drones and VOGs, as well as serve as a signal relay. It can also carry interceptor drones to counter Shahed UAVs. Another variant is configured for reconnaissance, equipped with a retractable, high-resolution, stabilised camera.

The Thor Operator drone carrier.

In terms of control, the drone can operate in automatic, semi-automatic, and manual modes. If connection with the operator is lost, it switches to autonomous flight with an automatic return-to-base function.

The innovation has already drawn interest from the United States, which currently lacks a similar system for countering Shaheds and their analogues.

Background:

This is not the only drone carrier developed in Ukraine. Earlier, engineers created a ground robotic platform capable of launching several FPV drones simultaneously. Built on the Vepryk ground robotic platform, it can function both as a launch platform and a signal relay.

Meanwhile, German company Quantum Systems is developing a new UAV carrier for Ukraine’s defence forces called Sparta, designed to transport two FPVs over distances of up to 200 km. Production will take place in Ukraine.

