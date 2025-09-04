All Sections
Trump's envoy Witkoff leaves Élysée Palace during Coalition of the Willing meeting

Serhiy Sydorenko, Tetyana VysotskaThursday, 4 September 2025, 13:20
Trump's envoy Witkoff leaves Élysée Palace during Coalition of the Willing meeting
Steve Witkoff. Stock photo: Getty Images

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, has left the Élysée Palace, where a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing is being held.

Source: a European Pravda correspondent from the scene

Details: Witkoff joined the Coalition of the Willing meeting and left the Élysée Palace about 45 minutes after it began.

An official at the Élysée Palace told the European Pravda correspondent that this course of events had been planned.

"Mr Witkoff took part in part of the work of the Coalition of the Willing and addressed the assembled heads of state and government. He was scheduled to leave the summit for another meeting," the official said.

"Mr Witkoff will return for the phone call with Donald Trump, President of the United States," the source added.

Sources told European Pravda that he has a meeting scheduled in Paris with the Ukrainian delegation, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Background:

