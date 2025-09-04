Trump's envoy Witkoff leaves Élysée Palace during Coalition of the Willing meeting

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, has left the Élysée Palace, where a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing is being held.

Source: a European Pravda correspondent from the scene

Details: Witkoff joined the Coalition of the Willing meeting and left the Élysée Palace about 45 minutes after it began.

An official at the Élysée Palace told the European Pravda correspondent that this course of events had been planned.

"Mr Witkoff took part in part of the work of the Coalition of the Willing and addressed the assembled heads of state and government. He was scheduled to leave the summit for another meeting," the official said.

"Mr Witkoff will return for the phone call with Donald Trump, President of the United States," the source added.

Sources told European Pravda that he has a meeting scheduled in Paris with the Ukrainian delegation, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Background:

European leaders taking part in the Coalition of the Willing meeting will hold a call with US President Donald Trump once their discussions conclude.

Representatives from 33 countries from Europe and beyond are taking part in the meeting. Six European leaders, the EU leadership and the president of Ukraine are attending in person, while the others are joining via video link.

Ahead of the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that allies have finalised security guarantees for Ukraine, which are now ready for political approval.

