Trump urges EU to stop buying Russian oil in call with Coalition of the Willing

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 4 September 2025, 18:29
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump told European leaders on Thursday 4 September that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil, which, he said, helps Moscow finance its war against Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, citing a White House official after a Coalition of the Willing meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump joined a phone call of the Coalition of the Willing, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"President Macron and European leaders called President Trump into their Coalition of the Willing meeting. President Trump emphasised that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war – as Russia received €1.1 billion in fuel sales from the EU in one year," the official said.

Trump also emphasised that "European leaders must place economic pressure on China for funding Russia’s war efforts," the official added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed this during a press conference with Macron.

"President Trump is very unhappy that Russian oil is being purchased by Europe," he said, mentioning Slovakia and Hungary in this context.

Background:

