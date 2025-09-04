Trump urges EU to stop buying Russian oil in call with Coalition of the Willing

US President Donald Trump told European leaders on Thursday 4 September that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil, which, he said, helps Moscow finance its war against Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, citing a White House official after a Coalition of the Willing meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump joined a phone call of the Coalition of the Willing, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"President Macron and European leaders called President Trump into their Coalition of the Willing meeting. President Trump emphasised that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war – as Russia received €1.1 billion in fuel sales from the EU in one year," the official said.

Trump also emphasised that "European leaders must place economic pressure on China for funding Russia’s war efforts," the official added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed this during a press conference with Macron.

"President Trump is very unhappy that Russian oil is being purchased by Europe," he said, mentioning Slovakia and Hungary in this context.

Background:

The Coalition of the Willing meeting concluded in Paris.

Representatives from 33 countries from Europe and beyond took part in the meeting. Six European leaders, the EU leadership and the president of Ukraine attended in person, while the others joined via video link.

Ahead of the meeting, Macron stated that allies had finalised security guarantees for Ukraine, which are now ready for political approval.

