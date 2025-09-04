All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's EU accession is a separate point in security guarantees

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 4 September 2025, 19:17
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Ukraine's accession to the EU is a vital security guarantee, which has been outlined in a separate point.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Zelenskyy: "First and foremost, among the security guarantees that we see, membership in the European Union is, for us, a mandatory economic security guarantee, as well as a political, economic and geopolitical one. Therefore, in our approach to security guarantees, this is an important point, which is listed as a separate item."

Background: French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that 35 leaders of the Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – are ready to make a political commitment to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, while 26 countries have said they are willing to send troops or supply specific assets to support the security forces.

He has also said the US contribution to the coalition will be finalised in the coming weeks.

