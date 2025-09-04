A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine's commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to strengthen their capabilities to counter Shahed-type attack drones.

Source: General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, following a comprehensive meeting on the development of this segment of air defence

Quote: "We are building a layered system to counter enemy Shahed and Geran drones.

Advertisement:

Our shared task is to form more such crews, train more interceptor operators, and provide them with more effective weapons and radars."

Details: During the meeting, Syrskyi heard reports on the effectiveness of the tasks being performed by UAV interceptor units; the current status and prospects with regard to supplying units with different types of drones; the plan for further actions to improve the fight against Russian attack and reconnaissance UAVs; and existing problems and suggested solutions.

Syrskyi pointed out that air defence is a priority both for the state and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as the security of Ukraine’s rear depends on the effectiveness of the "anti-Shahed" system and the reliability of missile defence.

He added that the selection of personnel for interceptor UAV crews will continue, as new units are being formed.

At the end of the meeting, Syrskyi set tasks to rectify shortcomings and enhance work in the field of interceptor drones.

Read also: Downing Shaheds as a hobby: the Ukrainian troops who try to independently take down Russian drones flying deep into the country (English translation coming soon)

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!