All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine's commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 4 September 2025, 20:07
A layered anti-Shahed system: Ukraine's commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
Syrskyi. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to strengthen their capabilities to counter Shahed-type attack drones.

Source: General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, following a comprehensive meeting on the development of this segment of air defence

Quote: "We are building a layered system to counter enemy Shahed and Geran drones.

Advertisement:

Our shared task is to form more such crews, train more interceptor operators, and provide them with more effective weapons and radars."

Details: During the meeting, Syrskyi heard reports on the effectiveness of the tasks being performed by UAV interceptor units; the current status and prospects with regard to supplying units with different types of drones; the plan for further actions to improve the fight against Russian attack and reconnaissance UAVs; and existing problems and suggested solutions.

Syrskyi pointed out that air defence is a priority both for the state and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as the security of Ukraine’s rear depends on the effectiveness of the "anti-Shahed" system and the reliability of missile defence.

He added that the selection of personnel for interceptor UAV crews will continue, as new units are being formed.

At the end of the meeting, Syrskyi set tasks to rectify shortcomings and enhance work in the field of interceptor drones.

Read also: Downing Shaheds as a hobby: the Ukrainian troops who try to independently take down Russian drones flying deep into the country (English translation coming soon)

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesShahed droneair defence
Advertisement:
Poles lift blockade on Medyka checkpoint on border with Ukraine
Pro-Russian Ukrainian MP arrested on suspicion of treason
Russians drop fake banknotes in Chernihiv, calling for collaboration
Canadian PM: Putin has not yet accepted need for peace
Russia attacks Ukraine with 91 drones, 18 UAVs hit targets
Trump: Europe should play leading role in Ukraine's security guarantees
All News
drones
Russians hit industrial facility in Dnipro, causing fires
Drone attack causes fire at oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan – video
Ukrainian arms company showcases attack UAV with 200-km range
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, air defence responds in Kyiv and oblast
23:35
updatedRussians attack Zaporizhzhia, cause fires
18:43
Journalists reveal which Russian units use chemical weapons against Ukraine
18:42
Leader of Czech populists wants to review residence permits of all Ukrainians
18:04
Russian drone kills woman in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:49
Criminalized and invisible: the long fight of queer Ukrainians
17:33
Zelenskyy: 26 countries ready to guarantee Ukraine's security
16:58
Pro-Russian MP returns to Ukraine by political agreement to testify against anti-corruption agency detective
16:47
Reuters deletes video of Xi and Putin talking about longevity after Chinese TV demand
16:27
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast with drones, leaving woman dead and another seriously injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: