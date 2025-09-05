Drone attack causes fire at oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan – video

Reports have appeared on social media of a fire at an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ryazan following a drone attack on the night of 4-5 September.

Source: Astra and other Telegram channels; Ryazan Oblast Governor Pavel Malkov

Details: Local residents reported a fire at the refinery in Ryazan after a UAV strike.

Photos and videos of the fire at the refinery were also posted.

Updated: Malkov claimed on the morning of 5 September that Russian air defence had downed eight drones over Ryazan Oblast. He said: "Drone debris fell on the premises of an industrial facility, and the consequences are being dealt with."

Background: On the night of 29-30 August, Ukraine's defence forces used drones to strike the Krasnodar oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai and the Syzran oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast.

