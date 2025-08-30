All Sections
Ukraine hits oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Samara Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff, photos, videos

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 August 2025, 08:34
Screenshot: video by Astra

Ukraine’s defence forces used drones to strike the Krasnodar oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai and the Syzran oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast on the night of 29-30 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The Ukrainian military is operating "within the framework of reducing the enemy’s offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel to the occupiers’ military units."

The General Staff reported that the Krasnodar oil refinery produces light petroleum products – petrol, diesel and aviation fuel – with an annual output of 3 million tonnes. It supplies the Russian Armed Forces.

The military noted that the Syzran oil refinery was struck again. This facility produces petrol, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil and bitumen. As of August 2025, its processing volume amounted to 8.5 million tonnes per year.

The results of the strike are not yet known.

Ukraine hits oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Samara Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff, photos, videos
