All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

All children evacuated from Korabel district in Kherson

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 5 September 2025, 03:50
All children evacuated from Korabel district in Kherson
Evacuation of children. Stock photo: social media

Kherson City Military Administration has reported that all children have been evacuated from the Korabel residential district in Kherson.

Source: Yaroslav Shanko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on a live broadcast, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "The evacuation process is constantly ongoing. Almost 1,700 residents have been evacuated from the Korabel district, including 56 children, thanks to the coordinated work of social services, utility workers, police, rescue workers and volunteers."

Advertisement:

Details: All children have now been evacuated, while over 220 people remain in the district.

Background

  • On the evening of 2 August, a road bridge was damaged after Russian forces dropped two guided bombs on the city of Kherson.
  • As explained by the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, the bridge did not play a significant role in the defence system. However, its damage left civilians living in the Korabel district (Ostriv) cut off. Around 1,800 residents remained there at the time of the strike. The local authorities therefore decided to evacuate them.
  • In August, Kherson City Military Administration reported the evacuation of 1,565 people from the Korabel district.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KhersonevacuationchildrenRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Poles lift blockade on Medyka checkpoint on border with Ukraine
Pro-Russian Ukrainian MP arrested on suspicion of treason
Russians drop fake banknotes in Chernihiv, calling for collaboration
Canadian PM: Putin has not yet accepted need for peace
Russia attacks Ukraine with 91 drones, 18 UAVs hit targets
Trump: Europe should play leading role in Ukraine's security guarantees
All News
Kherson
Russia attacks Kherson: one killed, six injured
Kherson Oblast State Administration building burned for half a day after Russian attack
Russians kill 66-year-old civilian in Kherson with drone
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, air defence responds in Kyiv and oblast
23:35
updatedRussians attack Zaporizhzhia, cause fires
18:43
Journalists reveal which Russian units use chemical weapons against Ukraine
18:42
Leader of Czech populists wants to review residence permits of all Ukrainians
18:04
Russian drone kills woman in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:49
Criminalized and invisible: the long fight of queer Ukrainians
17:33
Zelenskyy: 26 countries ready to guarantee Ukraine's security
16:58
Pro-Russian MP returns to Ukraine by political agreement to testify against anti-corruption agency detective
16:47
Reuters deletes video of Xi and Putin talking about longevity after Chinese TV demand
16:27
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast with drones, leaving woman dead and another seriously injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: