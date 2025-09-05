All children evacuated from Korabel district in Kherson

Kherson City Military Administration has reported that all children have been evacuated from the Korabel residential district in Kherson.

Source: Yaroslav Shanko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on a live broadcast, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "The evacuation process is constantly ongoing. Almost 1,700 residents have been evacuated from the Korabel district, including 56 children, thanks to the coordinated work of social services, utility workers, police, rescue workers and volunteers."

Advertisement:

Details: All children have now been evacuated, while over 220 people remain in the district.

Background:

On the evening of 2 August, a road bridge was damaged after Russian forces dropped two guided bombs on the city of Kherson.

As explained by the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, the bridge did not play a significant role in the defence system. However, its damage left civilians living in the Korabel district (Ostriv) cut off. Around 1,800 residents remained there at the time of the strike. The local authorities therefore decided to evacuate them.

In August, Kherson City Military Administration reported the evacuation of 1,565 people from the Korabel district.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!