Russians hit industrial facility in Dnipro, causing fires

Fires have broken out at an industrial facility in the city of Dnipro as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of 4-5 September.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy conducted a large-scale drone attack on the oblast overnight… The aggressor hit an industrial facility in Dnipro. Fires broke out there, which firefighters promptly began extinguishing."

Details: Lysak said the Russians had hit the Pokrovske hromada in the Nikopol district with an FPV drone. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

No casualties have been recorded.

Lysak added that air defenders had destroyed 15 UAVs over the oblast.

Background: On the night of 4-5 September, explosions were heard in Dnipro.

