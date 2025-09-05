Air defence downs and jams 121 Russian drones, 35 hit targets

Ukrainian air defences have downed or jammed 121 Russian drones as of 09:00 on 5 September. Infographics: Air Force

Russia launched a combined drone and missile attack against Ukraine on the night of 4-5 September. Ukrainian air defences destroyed or jammed 121 Russian UAVs.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on social media

Details: From 18:00 on 4 September, the Russians launched 157 Shahed UAVs and various decoy drones from several directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea. In addition, six S-300 surface-to-air missiles were launched from Kursk Oblast and a Kh-59 guided air missile from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast.

The attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and drone systems, as well as mobile fire groups from the defence forces.

Early reports indicate that as of 09:00, air defence units had shot down or suppressed 121 Shahed drones and decoy UAVs over northern and eastern oblasts. However, 35 strike drones hit 10 different locations.

Another Russian drone was reportedly still airborne.

