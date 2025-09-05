All Sections
Ukrainian troops strike oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan and oil depot in Luhansk

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 5 September 2025, 09:25
Ukrainian troops strike oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan and oil depot in Luhansk
The fire at the Ryazan oil refinery. Photo: public sources

Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, has confirmed strikes on a Russian oil refinery in Ryazan and an oil depot in Russian-occupied Luhansk on 5 September.

Source: "Magyar" on social media

Details: The officer reported that the Ryazan oil refinery, one of the four largest refineries in Russia, was hit by the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces together with the Special Operations Forces, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and other units from Ukraine’s defence forces.

The strike on the Luhansk oil depot was conducted by fighters from the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Background: On the night of 4-5 September, Russian public channels reported a fire at the oil refinery in the Russian city of Ryazan after a drone attack.

