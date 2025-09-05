Trump preparing executive order to rename Pentagon "Department of War", says Fox News

US President Donald Trump intends to officially announce the start of the process to rename the Pentagon on 5 September, a White House source has confirmed.

Source: European Pravda, citing Fox News

Details: An unnamed White House source told Fox News that this Friday 5 September, Trump will sign an executive order renaming the Pentagon, or Department of Defense, the Department of War, as it was in the past.

Advertisement:

Trump announced his intention to do this at the end of August.

The source said the order will stipulate the use of the name "Department of War" as a secondary designation for the Department of Defense and require that the minister’s title be changed accordingly.

It will also instruct Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to take steps to establish "Department of War" as the primary name.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt reposted the Fox News story on X (Twitter), quoting the headline about Trump renaming the Pentagon.

Trump to rename Pentagon, restoring historic ‘Department of War’ in latest military movehttps://t.co/9cERxkm9ss — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 4, 2025

Background: At the beginning of his second term, Donald Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, later castigating the media for refusing to use the new name.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!