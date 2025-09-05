All Sections
Russian drone strike kills Kherson farmer who defended fields with shotgun

Iryna BalachukFriday, 5 September 2025, 11:55
Oleksandr Hordiienko. Photo: Most, a local news outlet in Kherson Oblast

Oleksandr Hordiienko, the head of the Kherson Oblast Farmers’ Association and member of Kherson Oblast Council, has been killed in a Russian drone strike. He was known for defending his fields and equipment from Russian drones with his own shotgun.

Source: Ihor Yosypenko, member of Kherson Oblast Council, on Facebook; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Yosypenko: "Today our farming family suffered an irreparable loss. This morning our colleague and compatriot from the Beryslav district – Oleksandr Hordiienko, the head of the Kherson Oblast Farmers’ Association and member of Kherson Oblast Council – was killed. This is a huge loss for the entire farming community of Ukraine."

Details: Yosypenko said that Hordiienko was not just a farmer, but "a true steward of the land, a man who lived and breathed for his work".

Prokudin added that Hordiienko’s life was taken by a Russian drone while he was working in the field.

"I cannot believe it. On Tuesday we were still speaking at a joint meeting, and today I received this tragic news. This morning a Russian drone cut short the life of farmer Oleksandr Hordiienko. The enemy treacherously attacked the vehicle he was using while working in the field," Prokudin wrote.

He recalled that Hordiienko had over 30 years of experience in agriculture, was the owner of the Hordiienko farm and headed the regional association of farmers and private landowners.

"He was well known and respected across Kherson Oblast. No mines, shelling or attacks ever forced him to abandon his life’s work. Until the very end, he remained on his native land, working for Kherson Oblast," Prokudin said.

