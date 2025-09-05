US could take lead in monitoring buffer zone in Ukraine if peace deal reached, says NBC News

If a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine is ever signed, the United States could assume a leading role in monitoring a large buffer zone in Ukraine, designed to shield the country from renewed Russian aggression.

Source: NBC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The buffer zone would be a vast demilitarised area – borders yet undefined – inside Ukraine, separating Moscow- and Kyiv-controlled territories, according to four people familiar with the plan discussed by military officials from Ukraine’s allies, including the United States.

The United States, in part because of its technological capabilities, would take the lead in monitoring the zone using drones, satellites and other intelligence tools, coordinating with other countries also involved.

The people familiar with the plan said that the buffer zone could be secured by troops from one or more non-NATO states, such as Saudi Arabia or even Bangladesh. US troops, however, would not be stationed on Ukrainian territory.

Quote from NBC News: "Any plan is only tentative until Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agree to one, in addition to the leaders of the countries that would be involved in the security guarantees, including President Donald Trump."

More details: The plan in question was developed after Trump met with Putin in Alaska on 15 August. That meeting was expected to open the door to further negotiations, potentially direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy, but progress has since stalled. Still, Ukraine’s allies are working on possible security guarantees, seen as the key to peace.

One challenge, a source said, is deciding which Russian actions would trigger a response from Ukraine or the monitoring forces, and what kind of response would be permitted. Rules of engagement remain under discussion and could prove contentious once a buffer zone is created.

Talks at the Pentagon are being led by US Air Force General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The discussions also touch on deterrence, training and defence industrial cooperation.

A US official said that a week after the Alaska meeting, Caine briefed Trump on four options for security guarantees and recommended the most ambitious approach.

Those familiar with the plan told NBC News that Trump has neither endorsed nor ruled out any of the options.

Background:

After a Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 35 leaders are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, while 26 countries are willing to send troops or supply specific assets to support the security forces.

Macron said the US contribution will be finalised in the coming weeks.

Zelenskyy stated that during a call with Trump held at the latest Paris summit, participants discussed ways to end Russian aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine.

