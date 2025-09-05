All Sections
Four Ukrainian soldiers rescued after hiding for three years in occupied territory – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 5 September 2025, 15:37
Ukrainian troops welcoming the soldiers freed from Russian captivity. Photo: Screenshot

Four Ukrainian soldiers who had spent more than three years in Russian-controlled territory have been evacuated.

Source: Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy 

Details: Neizhpapa said that Olha Reshetilova, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Service Members and Their Families, had received a report that the twin brother of a recently exchanged marine had been severely wounded during fighting in Ukraine’s east in 2022. The soldier ended up in a hospital and, thanks to sympathetic doctors, was hidden from Russian secret services.

Upon receiving the report, the Navy command decided to begin special evacuation measures. It later turned out that, along with the twin brother, three National Guard soldiers had also been in the hospital, where they had been forced to hide for more than three years.

In the end, the Navy’s special reconnaissance unit Angels evacuated the marine, the three National Guard fighters and a hospital medic who had helped hide them. The operation was planned and carried out in several stages, taking into account the illegal status of all involved, the high intensity of fighting and the strengthened filtration measures by Russian secret services.

Quote from Neizhpapa: "Our soldiers are now safe and finally reunited with their families. The Navy's special reconnaissance unit Angels has rescued 88 people and once again proved that nothing is impossible for Ukrainian soldiers. We are fighting for everyone."

