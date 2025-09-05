Von der Leyen and Vance discuss joint EU-US sanctions against Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has held a phone call with US Vice President JD Vance to discuss joint efforts to maintain sanctions pressure on Russia.

Source: European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen and Vance discussed coordinated sanctions against Russia.

"This call between President von der Leyen and Vice President JD Vance was about preserving a united front on sanctions," Pinho said.

She stressed that "the more we coordinate our approach with partners, the more effective they are".

The spokesperson recalled the EU’s joint efforts with the G7 on the oil price cap, "which are producing results".

"We will continue, therefore, to put pressure on Russia's war economy, increase the cost for Russia for not engaging in peace talks, and to eventually bring President Putin to the negotiating table," Pinho said. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

"And that's also what President von der Leyen has discussed in this call with the vice president of the United States," she added.

Background:

Previously, von der Leyen spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about ways India can contribute to ending the war in Ukraine and advancing the peace process.

In the coming weeks, the European Commission president also plans to visit the EU countries that intend to cooperate with Ukraine in the defence industry via SAFE so that military assistance for Kyiv can be coordinated.

