Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has stated that his country will not change its attitude towards Ukraine’s accession to the EU, even if Moscow supposedly does not object. He claims that the Hungarian government only considers the opinion of its people, who do not want to see Ukraine in the EU.

Details: Szijjártó was commenting on the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said it is "odd" that Hungary rejects Ukraine’s EU accession since even Russia does not oppose it.

Quote: "Once again, Zelenskyy judges by his own standards. Unlike Zelenskyy, Hungary’s position is not dictated from abroad. We don’t care what Moscow thinks about Ukraine’s EU membership. … So no matter how much Zelenskyy counts on Russia to influence us, Hungary will not support Ukraine’s EU accession."

Last week, Hungary reiterated that it will not agree to the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

A European survey found that more than half of EU citizens support enlargement – such attitudes are linked to the security challenges facing Europe.

Meanwhile, 64% of respondents in Hungary said they support enlargement in general, without singling out any specific country.

