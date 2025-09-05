All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Hungarian foreign minister says his country will not support Ukraine's EU accession, regardless of Russia's stance

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 5 September 2025, 20:01
Hungarian foreign minister says his country will not support Ukraine's EU accession, regardless of Russia's stance
Péter Szijjártó. Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has stated that his country will not change its attitude towards Ukraine’s accession to the EU, even if Moscow supposedly does not object. He claims that the Hungarian government only considers the opinion of its people, who do not want to see Ukraine in the EU.

Source: Szijjártó on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó was commenting on the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said it is "odd" that Hungary rejects Ukraine’s EU accession since even Russia does not oppose it.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Once again, Zelenskyy judges by his own standards. Unlike Zelenskyy, Hungary’s position is not dictated from abroad. We don’t care what Moscow thinks about Ukraine’s EU membership. … So no matter how much Zelenskyy counts on Russia to influence us, Hungary will not support Ukraine’s EU accession."

Background:

  • Last week, Hungary reiterated that it will not agree to the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.
  • A European survey found that more than half of EU citizens support enlargement – such attitudes are linked to the security challenges facing Europe.
  • Meanwhile, 64% of respondents in Hungary said they support enlargement in general, without singling out any specific country.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

HungaryUkraineRussiaEU
Advertisement:
Poles lift blockade on Medyka checkpoint on border with Ukraine
Pro-Russian Ukrainian MP arrested on suspicion of treason
Russians drop fake banknotes in Chernihiv, calling for collaboration
Canadian PM: Putin has not yet accepted need for peace
Russia attacks Ukraine with 91 drones, 18 UAVs hit targets
Trump: Europe should play leading role in Ukraine's security guarantees
All News
Hungary
Hungary upholds its veto on opening talks on Ukraine's accession to the EU
Polish foreign minister invites Ukrainian commander "Magyar" to Poland, ignoring Hungary's sanctions
Zelenskyy instructs Foreign Ministry to respond to Hungary’s sanctions against top Ukrainian commander
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, air defence responds in Kyiv and oblast
23:35
updatedRussians attack Zaporizhzhia, cause fires
18:43
Journalists reveal which Russian units use chemical weapons against Ukraine
18:42
Leader of Czech populists wants to review residence permits of all Ukrainians
18:04
Russian drone kills woman in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:49
Criminalized and invisible: the long fight of queer Ukrainians
17:33
Zelenskyy: 26 countries ready to guarantee Ukraine's security
16:58
Pro-Russian MP returns to Ukraine by political agreement to testify against anti-corruption agency detective
16:47
Reuters deletes video of Xi and Putin talking about longevity after Chinese TV demand
16:27
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast with drones, leaving woman dead and another seriously injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: