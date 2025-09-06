Trump: Europe should play leading role in Ukraine's security guarantees

US President Donald Trump has said that European countries should play the leading role in providing security guarantees for Ukraine, while confirming Washington's readiness to help.

Source: Trump speaking to journalists at the White House

Details: Trump said that the US is not refusing to support Ukraine but stressed that European partners should play a primary role.

Advertisement:

"We'll help them. But we want to save a lot of lives, so we'll do something with that. I think people expect that. We'll help them," he said.

Meanwhile, Trump emphasised that Europe should take the lead in providing guarantees.

"Europe will be first in, by far. And they want to be first in. They want to see it end. Europe wants to see it end," he stated.

Background:

After a Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 35 leaders are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, while 26 countries are willing to send troops or supply specific assets to support the security forces.

Macron said the US contribution will be finalised in the coming weeks.

On 5 September, NBC News, citing several sources, reported that if a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine is ever signed, the United States could assume a leading role in monitoring a large buffer zone in Ukraine, designed to shield the country from renewed Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that at present, Putin has no reason to end the war or conclude a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!