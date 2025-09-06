All Sections
Trump: Europe should play leading role in Ukraine's security guarantees

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 6 September 2025, 00:45
Trump: Europe should play leading role in Ukraine's security guarantees
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that European countries should play the leading role in providing security guarantees for Ukraine, while confirming Washington's readiness to help.

Source: Trump speaking to journalists at the White House

Details: Trump said that the US is not refusing to support Ukraine but stressed that European partners should play a primary role.

"We'll help them. But we want to save a lot of lives, so we'll do something with that. I think people expect that. We'll help them," he said.

Meanwhile, Trump emphasised that Europe should take the lead in providing guarantees.

"Europe will be first in, by far. And they want to be first in. They want to see it end. Europe wants to see it end," he stated.

Background:

