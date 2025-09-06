All Sections
"He can come to Kyiv": Zelenskyy responds to Putin's proposal to meet in Moscow

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 6 September 2025, 07:44
He can come to Kyiv: Zelenskyy responds to Putin's proposal to meet in Moscow
Zelenskyy in an interview. Photo: ABC News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected Vladimir Putin's invitation to travel to Moscow for talks, suggesting instead that the Russian leader come to Kyiv.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News

Quote: "He can come to Kyiv… I can't go to Moscow when my country's under missiles, under attack, each day. I can't go to the capital of this terrorist. And he [Putin] understands this."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Putin's proposal looks like a way of postponing a real meeting.

"You know, if a person doesn't want to meet during the war, of course he can propose something which can't be acceptable by me or by others," he remarked.

Background

