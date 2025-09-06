"He can come to Kyiv": Zelenskyy responds to Putin's proposal to meet in Moscow
Saturday, 6 September 2025, 07:44
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected Vladimir Putin's invitation to travel to Moscow for talks, suggesting instead that the Russian leader come to Kyiv.
Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News
Quote: "He can come to Kyiv… I can't go to Moscow when my country's under missiles, under attack, each day. I can't go to the capital of this terrorist. And he [Putin] understands this."
Details: Zelenskyy noted that Putin's proposal looks like a way of postponing a real meeting.
"You know, if a person doesn't want to meet during the war, of course he can propose something which can't be acceptable by me or by others," he remarked.
Background
- Putin made it clear that he does not intend to travel anywhere to hold talks with Zelenskyy, but is open to meeting in Moscow.
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described Putin's proposal to meet with Zelenskyy in Moscow as "unacceptable".
- On 2 September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, after talks with Russian leader Putin in China and a phone conversation with Zelenskyy, said that the parties are "not yet ready" for a meeting at leader level.
