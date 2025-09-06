"He can come to Kyiv": Zelenskyy responds to Putin's proposal to meet in Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected Vladimir Putin's invitation to travel to Moscow for talks, suggesting instead that the Russian leader come to Kyiv.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News

Quote: "He can come to Kyiv… I can't go to Moscow when my country's under missiles, under attack, each day. I can't go to the capital of this terrorist. And he [Putin] understands this."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Putin's proposal looks like a way of postponing a real meeting.

"You know, if a person doesn't want to meet during the war, of course he can propose something which can't be acceptable by me or by others," he remarked.

Background

Putin made it clear that he does not intend to travel anywhere to hold talks with Zelenskyy, but is open to meeting in Moscow.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described Putin's proposal to meet with Zelenskyy in Moscow as "unacceptable".

On 2 September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, after talks with Russian leader Putin in China and a phone conversation with Zelenskyy, said that the parties are "not yet ready" for a meeting at leader level.

