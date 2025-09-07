Russian drones attack Kyiv: high-rise buildings hit, fatalities reported – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Russian drones have struck high-rise buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the city of Kyiv, causing fires and destruction. Three people have been killed: a baby, a woman and an elderly woman who died in a shelter. A further 13 people have been injured.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Klitschko: "Cars are ablaze in the Sviatoshynskyi district after debris from a drone fell. First responders are heading to the scene."

Details: Prior to this, a series of explosions shook the city.

Two residential buildings, one nine-storey and one 16-storey, are reported to have been struck in the Sviatoshynskyi district, said Tymur Tkachenko.

Quote from Tkachenko: "We have recorded enemy drones hitting nine-storey residential buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi district and several other locations. Fires have broken out at the sites of the strikes.

A four-storey residential building has also been damaged in the Darnytskyi district due to the attack.

The Russians are deliberately and consciously attacking civilian targets."

Details: As of 05:00, Klitschko said a nine-storey residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district had sustained severe damage, specifically to the third to seventh floors, which had been partially destroyed.

Debris from downed targets also hit a 16-storey building, causing a fire on the 14th and 15th floors.

In addition, fires broke out in two other nine-storey buildings due to the Russian attack.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

"Cars are burning near a service station and storage facilities," Klitschko added.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

A fire broke out on the second and third floors of a four-storey building in the Darnytskyi district, partially destroying the second floor.

Quote from Klitschko: "So far, eight people are known to have been injured in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts due to the enemy attack on the capital. Five of them, including a pregnant woman, have been taken to hospital. The others are being treated on site."

Update: Later, the mayor reported that an elderly woman had died in a shelter in the Darnytskyi district. The number of people injured has risen to 11.

At 05:19, the all-clear was given. An air-raid warning had been in effect for over seven and a half hours.

Update: At 05:52, an air-raid warning was again issued in Kyiv.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv

At 06:00, Klitschko reported two deaths in the Sviatoshynskyi district: a young woman and a baby under one year old.

At 07:30, the number of people injured in the attack had risen to 13, said Tkachenko.

At 07:46, the all-clear was given in the capital.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of regions. Ukrainian air defences were engaging Russian drones.

