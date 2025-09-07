Cabinet of Ministers building on fire in Kyiv after Russian drone attack – photos

The government building on fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A fire broke out in the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) building in Kyiv after debris from a Russian drone fell.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Ukrainska Pravda sources in the government; Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko

Quote from Klitschko: "A government building in the Pecherskyi district caught fire as a result of the likely downing of a UAV. Firefighters are working at the scene."

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda sources in the government, there were no casualties.

The sources insist that this was not debris falling but a direct strike on the government building.

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Yuliia Svyrydenko on Facebook

Svyrydenko said that this is the first time the government building has been damaged in a Russian attack, with the roof and upper floors affected.

Firefighters extinguishing the fire Photo: Yuliia Svyrydenko on Facebook

"Firefighters are extinguishing the fire," the prime minister noted.

Background: On the night of 6-7 September, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. As of 07:00, three people had been reported killed and 11 injured.

