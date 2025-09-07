All Sections
Russian forces hit bridge over Dnipro River in Kremenchuk, traffic suspended

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 September 2025, 09:05
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

The road surface of the bridge across the Dnipro River in the city of Kremenchuk has been damaged in a Russian attack on the night of 6-7 September.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Details: The bridge has reportedly been closed to traffic.

Ukrainian authorities also report direct hits and the fall of debris in the region.

A house, a car and a business premises were damaged in the Kremenchuk district.

Debris from a drone damaged an office building belonging to a municipal company in the Poltava district.

There were no casualties.

