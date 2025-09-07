Russian forces hit bridge over Dnipro River in Kremenchuk, traffic suspended
Sunday, 7 September 2025, 09:05
The road surface of the bridge across the Dnipro River in the city of Kremenchuk has been damaged in a Russian attack on the night of 6-7 September.
Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration
Details: The bridge has reportedly been closed to traffic.
Ukrainian authorities also report direct hits and the fall of debris in the region.
A house, a car and a business premises were damaged in the Kremenchuk district.
Debris from a drone damaged an office building belonging to a municipal company in the Poltava district.
There were no casualties.
