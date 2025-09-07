All Sections
Zelenskyy on Russia's "brazen" strikes: We expect strong reaction from US

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 September 2025, 21:13
Zelenskyy on Russia's brazen strikes: We expect strong reaction from US
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that statements by leaders and states made after the large-scale Russian strikes on Ukraine must be followed by "strong actions". He has also emphasised that Ukraine is counting on a strong response from the United States.

Source: Zelenskyy's address 

Quote: "It is important that today we saw a broad response from our partners to this strike. Clearly, Russia is trying to inflict pain on Ukraine with even more brazen attacks. This is a clear sign that Putin is testing the world – whether they will accept or tolerate this. 

That is why it is important that the statements of leaders, states, and institutions be backed by strong actions – sanctions against Russia, against individuals associated with Russia, tough tariffs and other restrictions on trade with Russia. Their losses must be felt. That is what is truly convincing. And also – our long-range capabilities. 

Putin does not want negotiations, he is clearly hiding from them, so Russia's fuel shortages and other economic troubles are the logical response to its refusal to agree to a ceasefire or a meeting at the leaders' level."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is briefing partners on Russia's latest escalation.

"We are counting on a strong reaction from America. This is what is needed," he said.

ZelenskyyUSAwar
