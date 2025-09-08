All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russian strikes highlight urgency of security guarantees for Ukraine – Canadian PM

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 8 September 2025, 06:48
Russian strikes highlight urgency of security guarantees for Ukraine – Canadian PM
Mark Carney. Photo: Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has emphasised that large-scale Russian strikes on Ukraine highlight the urgent need for allies to provide reliable security guarantees.

Source: Carney on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Russia brutally attacked Ukraine last night, killing innocent civilians in residential areas and damaging the Cabinet of Ministers building. My thoughts are with the injured and everyone who is mourning their loved ones."

Advertisement:

Details: Carney noted that Sunday's Russian strike underlines the urgency of providing security guarantees to Ukraine.

Quote: "A just and lasting peace for Ukraine will require robust and credible security guarantees."

Details: Carney mentioned his visit to Ukraine in August and stressed that "Canada stands with Ukraine and Putin's unrelenting aggression will never weaken our resolve".

Quote: "Canada is steadfast in its commitment to the Coalition of the Willing and its willingness to deploy direct and scalable military assistance in support of upholding a ceasefire and lasting peace."

Background

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CanadaRusso-Ukrainian warsecurity guarantees
Advertisement:
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania issue joint statement on Russian drone incursion
Polish president's spokesman calls Russian drones in Poland act of aggression against NATO country
President of Finland arrives in Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit Russian vessel near Novorossiysk – video
All News
Canada
Ukraine's foreign minister discusses response to Russia's brutal strikes with his Canadian counterpart
Canadian PM: Putin has not yet accepted need for peace
Putin fears meeting with Zelenskyy, Canadian PM says
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Zelenskyy meets Trump's envoy Kellogg to discuss security guarantees and pressure on Russia
20:38
Polish and Ukrainian General Staffs discuss cooperation against drones
20:29
Russian forces strike near educational facility in Kherson – video
20:00
Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin drone provocation in Poland
19:27
Polish foreign minister says Putin is mocking Trump with drone strikes
19:20
Russia in recession, rouble crashes – Kremlin insists situation "stable"
18:58
Germany to bolster NATO's eastern border after Russian drone incidents in Poland
18:58
Ukrainian girl from occupied territory sent to Russian military camp: taught to lay mines and dig trenches
18:45
What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?
18:42
Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: