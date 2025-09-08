Russian strikes highlight urgency of security guarantees for Ukraine – Canadian PM

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has emphasised that large-scale Russian strikes on Ukraine highlight the urgent need for allies to provide reliable security guarantees.

Quote: "Russia brutally attacked Ukraine last night, killing innocent civilians in residential areas and damaging the Cabinet of Ministers building. My thoughts are with the injured and everyone who is mourning their loved ones."

Details: Carney noted that Sunday's Russian strike underlines the urgency of providing security guarantees to Ukraine.

Quote: "A just and lasting peace for Ukraine will require robust and credible security guarantees."

Details: Carney mentioned his visit to Ukraine in August and stressed that "Canada stands with Ukraine and Putin's unrelenting aggression will never weaken our resolve".

Quote: "Canada is steadfast in its commitment to the Coalition of the Willing and its willingness to deploy direct and scalable military assistance in support of upholding a ceasefire and lasting peace."

Background:

On the night of 6-7 September, Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-launched missiles. Ukrainian air defence intercepted 751 out of 823 aerial assets, though 9 missiles and 54 drones hit 33 locations.

A fire broke out in the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) building in Kyiv after debris from a Russian drone fell.

