Third body recovered from under rubble of building in Kyiv – photo

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 September 2025, 07:59
Third body recovered from under rubble of building in Kyiv – photo
Emergency workers clearing the rubble. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency workers have recovered the body of a man from under the rubble of a nine-storey building in Kyiv damaged by Russian attacks, bringing the death toll from the Russian strike on the capital on 7 September to three.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "The body of a man was recovered from under the rubble of a destroyed nine-storey building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital. In total, three people, including a child, were killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv on 7 September."

Emergency workers clearing the rubble
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

  • On the night of 6-7 September, Russian drones struck high-rise buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the city of Kyiv. It was reported that a mother and her baby had been killed in the attack on the Sviatoshynskyi district.
  • Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote that an elderly woman had died in a shelter in the Darnytskyi district.

Kyivdronescasualties
