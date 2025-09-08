Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Ukrainian forces liberate 58 sq km in Donetsk Oblast, thwarting Russian offensive plans

In August 2025, Ukrainian forces regained control over 58 square kilometres of territory, liberated several settlements and thwarted Russia’s plans to break through in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, following a meeting on military activity

Quote: "August 2025 was a month of great trials for our military, but in the end we achieved many positive results. This is the conclusion I have drawn from the meeting I held to summarise the Armed Forces’ performance in August."

Details: Syrskyi said that the main efforts were focused on holding back the Russians and inflicting maximum losses. The situation on the most threatening fronts – Lyman, Dobropillia, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka – had to be stabilised, while simultaneously applying active defence tactics, regaining lost ground, shielding Ukrainian cities from missile and drone strikes and striking deep into Russia.

The Russians had counted on a breakthrough in the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad area and an offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but those plans collapsed.

On the Dobropillia front, the Russians captured 13.5 sq km but lost 25.5 sq km. On the Pokrovsk front, they gained 5 sq km, while the Armed Forces regained 26 sq km. On the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts, there was no territorial loss. On the North Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian forces retook another 4 sq km.

Quote: "The enemy is using a ‘creeping’ tactic with small infantry groups, trying to infiltrate settlements, using the space between positions and avoiding clashes.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces have their own successes. In August, we restored control over 58 sq km of territory and liberated a number of settlements."

Details: Syrskyi emphasised that August also brought organisational changes in the Armed Forces – the transition to a corps-based command system is being finalised, with army corps assigned sectors of responsibility and authority. He noted that this makes command more efficient and effective.

"Currently, the enemy has a threefold advantage in terms of manpower and equipment, and in priority areas of concentration, it can outnumber us by four to six times. However, I extend my deepest gratitude to our officers, sergeants, corporals and especially soldiers: their professionalism, resilience, dedication and courage are shattering the plans of the Russian occupiers," he said.

The commander-in-chief also highlighted Ukraine’s successes striking Russian territory. Deep Strike weapons have struck 60 targets, including fuel production facilities, ammunition depots, air defence systems and transport infrastructure. Ukrainian drones struck more than 67,000 targets in August, while the effectiveness of the Middle Strike programme increased by 25%.

He reported that Russian losses in August totalled 28,790 personnel, while since the beginning of 2025, 297,350 troops have been killed or wounded.

Earlier, Syrskyi reported that after losing 5 sq km on the Pokrovsk front in August, Ukraine’s defence forces managed to regain control over 26 sq km of Ukrainian territory.

The defence forces have also reportedly liberated the village of Zarichne in the Lyman hromada of Donetsk Oblast.

