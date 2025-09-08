Ukraine informed Poland in advance about drone violating its airspace

Ukrainian officials had notified Polish border guards ahead of time about the drone that later crossed into Poland on Sunday evening and crashed in the village of Polatycze, as Polsat News reported.

Details: Polsat News reporter Michał Stela said that the drone, which came down in Polatycze on Sunday evening, had already been detected and monitored by military systems before it crossed the border.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin disclosed additional details of the incident at a press conference on Monday.

Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Agnieszka Kępka told reporters that the drone fell close to the border, about 300 metres away, likely without carrying any weapons, and had Cyrillic markings.

The incident followed a similar case on Saturday, when an unidentified object crashed in the village of Majdan-Sielec in Lublin Voivodeship. According to RMF FM, it was likely a drone carrying contraband.

Background:

On the morning of 20 August, an unidentified object fell onto a maize field in the village of Osiny, Lublin Voivodeship, and later exploded.

Polish authorities believe that the country’s airspace had very likely been violated by a Russian Gerbera drone with a Chinese engine.

