All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

European Commission reveals details of talks on sanctions against Russia in Washington

Tetyana VysotskaMonday, 8 September 2025, 16:31
European Commission reveals details of talks on sanctions against Russia in Washington
Olof Gill. Photo: European Commission

EU Sanctions Envoy David O’Sullivan is holding talks in Washington on Monday 8 September to coordinate restrictive measures against Russia with the United States.

Source: Olof Gill, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission, cited by European Pravda

Details: Gill confirmed that O’Sullivan is in Washington, DC, accompanied by a team of EU experts, and will meet his US counterparts later in the day to discuss sanctions. 

Advertisement:

"I can confirm that our EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan is currently in Washington DC with a team of EU experts," Gill said.

Gill added that the European team "will meet with their US counterparts later today to discuss sanctions".

"We're not going to provide more details beyond that at this point," he said.

"I can also say that there has been over the course of the weekend outreach from the Commission to our member states which is a normal part of the procedure as we prepare sanctions packages," Gill noted.

Background:

  • EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas earlier outlined possible elements of the 19th sanctions package.
  • It was said that secondary sanctions aimed at preventing third countries from helping Russia circumvent existing restrictions might be included in the new package.
  • Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he is ready to move into a "second phase" of sanctions against Russia.
  • On 7 September, Trump added that some European leaders are expected to visit Washington on 8 or 9 September to discuss ways to address Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUUSA
Advertisement:
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania issue joint statement on Russian drone incursion
Polish president's spokesman calls Russian drones in Poland act of aggression against NATO country
President of Finland arrives in Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit Russian vessel near Novorossiysk – video
All News
EU
EU delegation to visit US to discuss joint sanctions against Russia, says Bloomberg
European Council president outlines response needed after Russia's large-scale nighttime attack on Ukraine
Thousands of flights in Europe affected by Russian GPS jamming
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Zelenskyy meets Trump's envoy Kellogg to discuss security guarantees and pressure on Russia
20:38
Polish and Ukrainian General Staffs discuss cooperation against drones
20:29
Russian forces strike near educational facility in Kherson – video
20:00
Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin drone provocation in Poland
19:27
Polish foreign minister says Putin is mocking Trump with drone strikes
19:20
Russia in recession, rouble crashes – Kremlin insists situation "stable"
18:58
Germany to bolster NATO's eastern border after Russian drone incidents in Poland
18:58
Ukrainian girl from occupied territory sent to Russian military camp: taught to lay mines and dig trenches
18:45
What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?
18:42
Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: