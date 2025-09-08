European Commission reveals details of talks on sanctions against Russia in Washington

EU Sanctions Envoy David O’Sullivan is holding talks in Washington on Monday 8 September to coordinate restrictive measures against Russia with the United States.

Source: Olof Gill, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission, cited by European Pravda

Details: Gill confirmed that O’Sullivan is in Washington, DC, accompanied by a team of EU experts, and will meet his US counterparts later in the day to discuss sanctions.

"I can confirm that our EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan is currently in Washington DC with a team of EU experts," Gill said.

Gill added that the European team "will meet with their US counterparts later today to discuss sanctions".

"We're not going to provide more details beyond that at this point," he said.

"I can also say that there has been over the course of the weekend outreach from the Commission to our member states which is a normal part of the procedure as we prepare sanctions packages," Gill noted.

Background:

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas earlier outlined possible elements of the 19th sanctions package.

It was said that secondary sanctions aimed at preventing third countries from helping Russia circumvent existing restrictions might be included in the new package.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he is ready to move into a "second phase" of sanctions against Russia.

On 7 September, Trump added that some European leaders are expected to visit Washington on 8 or 9 September to discuss ways to address Russia’s war against Ukraine.

