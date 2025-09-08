European Parliament to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and adopt resolution on its EU path

During the European Parliament session on 8-11 September in Strasbourg, MEPs will discuss preparations for security guarantees for Ukraine, adopt a resolution assessing Ukraine's reforms on its path towards the EU, and listen to the State of the Union address by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Details: On Tuesday 9 September, at 9:00 local time, debates on security guarantees for Ukraine will begin with Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Afterwards, MEPs will discuss Ukraine’s reforms and progress towards EU membership. On the same day, from 13:30 to 14:30 Kyiv time, they will vote on the corresponding resolution.

At 13:00, Moldovan President Maia Sandu will address the European Parliament, and around 19:00 MEPs will debate strengthening Moldova’s resilience against hybrid attacks from Russia.

On Wednesday 10 September, at 9:00 local time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will deliver her State of the Union address.

"This is a milestone event for European democracy, during which the president of the European Commission presents the current state of affairs, achievements made in the mandate so far, and most importantly, and most interestingly for you all, announces new targets and policies for the coming years," said Olof Gill, deputy chief spokesperson for the European Commission.

He noted that after delivering her speech, von der Leyen will discuss issues of key importance to the European Union with MEPs.

The European Parliament has decided to sue the Council of the EU after being excluded from discussions on the SAFE loan defence programme worth €150 billion.

It was also reported that Poland’s prosecutor general has submitted a request to the European Parliament to lift the immunity of controversial MEP Grzegorz Braun.

