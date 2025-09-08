All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

European Parliament to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and adopt resolution on its EU path

Tetyana VysotskaMonday, 8 September 2025, 17:19
European Parliament to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and adopt resolution on its EU path
Stock photo: Getty Images

During the European Parliament session on 8-11 September in Strasbourg, MEPs will discuss preparations for security guarantees for Ukraine, adopt a resolution assessing Ukraine's reforms on its path towards the EU, and listen to the State of the Union address by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Source: European Parliament press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Tuesday 9 September, at 9:00 local time, debates on security guarantees for Ukraine will begin with Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Advertisement:

Afterwards, MEPs will discuss Ukraine’s reforms and progress towards EU membership. On the same day, from 13:30 to 14:30 Kyiv time, they will vote on the corresponding resolution.

At 13:00, Moldovan President Maia Sandu will address the European Parliament, and around 19:00 MEPs will debate strengthening Moldova’s resilience against hybrid attacks from Russia.

On Wednesday 10 September, at 9:00 local time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will deliver her State of the Union address.

"This is a milestone event for European democracy, during which the president of the European Commission presents the current state of affairs, achievements made in the mandate so far, and most importantly, and most interestingly for you all, announces new targets and policies for the coming years," said Olof Gill, deputy chief spokesperson for the European Commission.

He noted that after delivering her speech, von der Leyen will discuss issues of key importance to the European Union with MEPs.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

EUUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania issue joint statement on Russian drone incursion
Polish president's spokesman calls Russian drones in Poland act of aggression against NATO country
President of Finland arrives in Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit Russian vessel near Novorossiysk – video
All News
EU
Ukraine's deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic integration says Ukraine in "final stretch" of EU integration screening
European Commission reveals details of talks on sanctions against Russia in Washington
EU delegation to visit US to discuss joint sanctions against Russia, says Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Zelenskyy meets Trump's envoy Kellogg to discuss security guarantees and pressure on Russia
20:38
Polish and Ukrainian General Staffs discuss cooperation against drones
20:29
Russian forces strike near educational facility in Kherson – video
20:00
Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin drone provocation in Poland
19:27
Polish foreign minister says Putin is mocking Trump with drone strikes
19:20
Russia in recession, rouble crashes – Kremlin insists situation "stable"
18:58
Germany to bolster NATO's eastern border after Russian drone incidents in Poland
18:58
Ukrainian girl from occupied territory sent to Russian military camp: taught to lay mines and dig trenches
18:45
What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?
18:42
Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: