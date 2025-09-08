All Sections
Hungarian foreign minister announces meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Budapest

Oleh PavliukMonday, 8 September 2025, 18:02
Hungarian foreign minister announces meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Budapest
Péter Szijjártó. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has said he will hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Budapest in the coming days.

Source: Szijjártó on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó reported that the meeting with Ukraine’s foreign minister will take place "this week" in Budapest, where the parties will discuss Hungarian-Ukrainian relations.

Quote: "We believe in dialogue and are always ready for talks. But the ball is on Ukraine’s side: real progress is only possible if rights taken from Hungarians in Transcarpathia are fully restored."

Background: 

HungaryAndrii Sybiha
