Hungarian foreign minister announces meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Budapest

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has said he will hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Budapest in the coming days.

Source: Szijjártó on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó reported that the meeting with Ukraine’s foreign minister will take place "this week" in Budapest, where the parties will discuss Hungarian-Ukrainian relations.

Quote: "We believe in dialogue and are always ready for talks. But the ball is on Ukraine’s side: real progress is only possible if rights taken from Hungarians in Transcarpathia are fully restored."

Background:

