Hungarian foreign minister announces meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Budapest
Monday, 8 September 2025, 18:02
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has said he will hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Budapest in the coming days.
Source: Szijjártó on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Szijjártó reported that the meeting with Ukraine’s foreign minister will take place "this week" in Budapest, where the parties will discuss Hungarian-Ukrainian relations.
Quote: "We believe in dialogue and are always ready for talks. But the ball is on Ukraine’s side: real progress is only possible if rights taken from Hungarians in Transcarpathia are fully restored."
Background:
- The announcement of the Szijjártó-Sybiha meeting came shortly after Ukraine’s foreign minister urged his Hungarian counterpart to talk in person rather than argue on social media.
- In recent days, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Hungary have exchanged sharp remarks over the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline and Kyiv’s EU membership prospects.
