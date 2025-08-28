Ukrainian foreign minister rebukes Hungarian counterpart: You value Russian pipeline over Ukrainian children killed by Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has lashed out at Hungary’s decision to ban the commander of the Ukrainian military unit responsible for the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline from entering the country.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "How shameless to post this after a brutal attack by terrorist state Russia. Péter, if the Russian pipeline is more important to you than the Ukrainian children killed by Russia this morning, this is moral decay. Hungary is on the wrong side of history."

Details: Sybiha was referring to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó’s announcement that in response to Ukraine’s latest strike on the Druzhba pipeline, the Hungarian government had decided to ban the commander of the unit responsible for the attack from entering Hungary. Szijjártó also described the strike on the pipeline as "an attack on Hungary’s sovereignty".

Sybiha added that Ukraine will introduce reciprocal measures regarding the entry ban.

Background:

Fifteen people, including four children, were killed and dozens were injured in a large-scale Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August.

The Hungarian government has not condemned the attack, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressing that he expected a response from Budapest, which has repeatedly called for peace with Russia.

