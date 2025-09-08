New Norwegian ambassador begins work in Ukraine

The new Ambassador of Norway to Ukraine, Lars Hansen, has begun his work in Kyiv.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Mishchenko received a copy of the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador of Norway Lars Hansen on 8 September.

Quote from the ministry: "The deputy minister expressed gratitude for Norway’s steadfast support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for Oslo’s significant contribution to strengthening the defence capabilities of our state. The diplomats also focused on further coordination of international efforts to hold Russia accountable for crimes against Ukraine and stressed the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor state."

Details: They also discussed prospects for cooperation in restoring critical infrastructure and implementing joint humanitarian and cultural projects.

Prior to Hansen, Helene Sand Andresen had served as Norway’s ambassador to Ukraine since 2023.

Background:

Ukraine had no ambassador in Norway for more than two years until Oleksii Havrysh was appointed to the post in spring 2025.

Earlier this summer, Ukraine also appointed a new ambassador to Finland.

Former UK ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons has become the UK ambassador to Poland.

