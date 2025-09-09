All Sections
Ukraine and EU launch screening of final cluster in accession talks

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 9 September 2025, 07:43
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine and the European Commission have launched screening under the final cluster on EU accession negotiations, which is dedicated to agriculture.

Source: Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Screening meetings for negotiating chapter 11, Agriculture and Rural Development, which falls under Cluster 5, Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion Policy, began in Brussels a few days ago.

The meetings will last three days, until 10 September, and are being held in a hybrid format.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by chief negotiator Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka. Representatives from Ukraine’s Ministries of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture are also participating.

Quote from Kachka: "This screening session is not a starting point but a culmination of years of cooperation with the EU. We know our strengths, we understand the challenges and today we have the opportunity to lay the foundation for further integration of Ukraine’s agricultural sector into the EU’s common policy." 

More details: On the first day of meetings, 8 September, the Ukrainian and European Commission delegations reviewed the following issues:

  • principles, strategy and directions for the development of Ukraine’s agricultural policy;
  • support mechanisms for the agricultural sector and other forms of assistance;
  • national policy on rural development support;
  • financing of agricultural expenditure in Ukraine and the system for monitoring it;
  • the Integrated Administration and Control System (IACS): current status and plans for development;
  • the Farm Sustainability Data Network (FSDN): current status and next steps;
  • processed products.

Chapter 11 on Agriculture and Rural Development covers a wide range of mandatory rules, most of which will apply in Ukraine from the moment of accession without the need for additional legislation. Correct application of these rules, along with their effective enforcement and oversight by a professional public administration, is critical to the functioning of the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Background: In July, Ukraine successfully completed the screening of the fourth negotiating cluster in preparation for EU accession talks.

