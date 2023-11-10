All Sections
Land Of The Free

Michael Poperechnyuk of Nikopol: Ukrainian kickboxer turned corruption fighter

Friday, 10 November 2023, 05:29

In the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian agents repeatedly attempted to intimidate Michael Poperechnyuk, entrepreneur and civil society leader, in his oft-bombed hometown of Nikopol, across from Europe's largest nuclear palnt.

Speaking with American journalist Joe Lindsley, Michael tells his story of resistance against Russian orchestrated corruption. A former European kickboxing champion, he also invites celebrities like Chuck Norris and Sylvester Stallone to explore the character and spirit of Ukrainian resistance firsthand.

You can find out more about Michael's work and his NGO, "Solidarity and Evolution," on Instagram and Facebook.

Land Of The Free

American journalist Joe Lindsley, on the ground reporting from Ukraine every single day of Russia's full-scale war, conducts interviews with witnesses of wartime realities and those willing to stand up for the freedom of their land.

