Michael Poperechnyuk of Nikopol: Ukrainian kickboxer turned corruption fighter

In the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian agents repeatedly attempted to intimidate Michael Poperechnyuk, entrepreneur and civil society leader, in his oft-bombed hometown of Nikopol, across from Europe's largest nuclear palnt.

Speaking with American journalist Joe Lindsley, Michael tells his story of resistance against Russian orchestrated corruption. A former European kickboxing champion, he also invites celebrities like Chuck Norris and Sylvester Stallone to explore the character and spirit of Ukrainian resistance firsthand.

You can find out more about Michael's work and his NGO, "Solidarity and Evolution," on Instagram and Facebook.



