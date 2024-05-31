Matryoshka of Lies. Episode 1: Confusion feat. Oleksandr Polianichev, Azamat Junisbai, and Botakoz Kassymbekova

This episode ventures into a chapter often missing from the mainstream narrative: Russia's influence in Africa and Qazaqstan. Joined by leading experts Dr. Botakoz Kassymbekova (University of Basel in Switzerland), Dr. Azamat Junisbai (Pitzer College, California), Dr. Oleksandr Polianichev (Södertörns högskola, Sweden), host Maksym Eristavi dives deep to explore why understanding these untold stories is crucial to understanding Russia today. Listen to personal stories and expert analyses that challenge the myths and reveal the true nature of Russian imperialism.

Dive into "Matryoshka of Lies" with Maksym Eristavi, author of the illustrated guidebook "Russian Colonialism 101," and Ukrainska Pravda. Unveil the hidden truths and discover the power of untold indigenous stories.

This show is written by Yev Kopiika, produced by Alina Poliakova, mixed and sound design by Dmytro Volkovinskyi and Anastasiia Fedoskina, co-produced and narrated by Maksym Eristavi.