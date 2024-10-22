All Sections
A Dictionary Of Ukrainian Emotions

A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions. Wayne Maugans: The Peed-Upon Armoured Personnel Carrier

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 15:31

In the third episode of the A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions podcast, American actor, director, and producer Wayne Maugans, known for his work in theatre, film, and television, reads from The Peed-Upon Armoured Personnel Carrier, a play by Ukrainian playwright Oksana Grytsenko.

The play tells the story of life in a small village in southern Ukraine during the Russian occupation. The villagers, initially confused and terrified, watch the invasion unfold, unsure of how to react. Over time, their fear gives way to anger, and they decide to resist — though in an unexpected and unusual manner.

After Maugans reading, the podcast host, writer and translator John Freedman, engages in a thoughtful discussion with him, exploring the themes raised by Grytsenko’s work. How does fear reshape a community’s sense of security? What compels people to remain in occupied towns and villages despite the looming dangers? These reflections offer listeners deeper insight into how, even in the bleakest circumstances, human resilience and humour can transform despair into a bold act of defiance.

Also in "A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions":

A Dictionary Of Ukrainian Emotions

The podcast "The Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions" offers a captivating nine-episode series featuring plays by Ukrainian playwrights from the Theatre of Playwrights. Hosted by the translator and creator of the play series "A Dictionary of Emotions in a Time of War" John Freedman, each episode presents not only the performances of these powerful short plays but also insightful conversations with the playwrights and actors who bring them to life.

A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions. Wayne Maugans: The Peed-Upon Armoured Personnel Carrier
22 October 2024, 15:31
