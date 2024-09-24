All Sections
A Dictionary Of Ukrainian Emotions

A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions. Episode 1: How to talk to the dead

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 16:26

The first episode of "The Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions" centres on Anastasiia Kosodii’s short play "How to Talk to the Dead", written in the aftermath of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The play was inspired by the horrors witnessed in cities like Bucha, Mariupol, and others.

The podcast itself grew from the anthology "A Dictionary of Emotions in a Time of War", initiated and translated by John Freedman and published by Laertes Press, under the leadership of Nina Kamberos.

In this debut episode, renowned American actress Alessandra Torresani performs a reading of Kosodii’s play, followed by an insightful conversation between Freedman and Kosodii about the work’s themes. The episode concludes with an interview with Nina Kamberos, who shares her experience publishing this important collection of Ukrainian plays, written during the first months of the war.

A Dictionary Of Ukrainian Emotions

The podcast "The Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions" offers a captivating nine-episode series featuring plays by Ukrainian playwrights from the Theatre of Playwrights. Hosted by the translator and creator of the play series "A Dictionary of Emotions in a Time of War" John Freedman, each episode presents not only the performances of these powerful short plays but also insightful conversations with the playwrights and actors who bring them to life.

Matryoshka of Lies. Episode 5: Russophobia feat. Diana T. Kudaibergen and Viktoriia Grivina
13 September 2024, 15:10
Matryoshka of Lies. Episode 4: Imperial Innocence feat. Botakoz Kassymbekova
9 August 2024, 20:31 — Maksym Eristavi
Matryoshka of Lies. Episode 3: Infiltration feat. Rory Finnin, Vitaly Chernetsky, Natalia Antelava and Romeo Kokriatski
5 July 2024, 14:57
Matryoshka of Lies. Episode 2: Supremacy feat. Ewa Thompson and Oksana Zabuzhko
14 June 2024, 15:38 — Maksym Eristavi
