Matryoshka of Lies

Matryoshka of Lies. Episode 4: Imperial Innocence feat. Botakoz Kassymbekova

Maksym Eristavi — Friday, 9 August 2024, 20:31

This episode explores the concept of "Imperial Innocence" with Dr. Botakoz Kassymbekova, a prominent Qazaq thinker. We delve into how Russia perpetuates the image of a victimized nation to justify its history of brutal invasions and ongoing colonialism. Dive into "Matryoshka of Lies" with Maksym Eristavi, author of the illustrated guidebook "Russian Colonialism 101," and Ukrainska Pravda. Unveil the hidden truths and discover the power of untold indigenous stories.

This show is written by Yev Kopiika, produced by Alina Poliakova, mixed and sound design by Anastasiia Fedoskina, co-produced and narrated by Maksym Eristavi. Consider subscribing on a platform that is convenient for you: https://pod.link/1729375002 Support the journalism of Ukrainska Pravda. Learn how at https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/

Matryoshka of Lies

Ukraine's not the first. Russia's colonial grip has choked nations for centuries. Gaslighting, invading, erasing. But this time, the world is watching.

Dive into "Matryoshka of Lies" with Maksym Eristavi, a Ukrainian author, and Ukrainska Pravda. Unpack the myths, expose the truth. The empire will fall.

