Matryoshka of Lies. Episode 4: Imperial Innocence feat. Botakoz Kassymbekova

This episode explores the concept of "Imperial Innocence" with Dr. Botakoz Kassymbekova, a prominent Qazaq thinker. We delve into how Russia perpetuates the image of a victimized nation to justify its history of brutal invasions and ongoing colonialism. Dive into "Matryoshka of Lies" with Maksym Eristavi, author of the illustrated guidebook "Russian Colonialism 101," and Ukrainska Pravda. Unveil the hidden truths and discover the power of untold indigenous stories.

This show is written by Yev Kopiika, produced by Alina Poliakova, mixed and sound design by Anastasiia Fedoskina, co-produced and narrated by Maksym Eristavi.