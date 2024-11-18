A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions. Kevin McMonagle: "Survivor's Syndrome"

In the fifth episode of A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions podcast, acclaimed British actor Kevin McMonagle performs a reading of Survivor’s Syndrome by Andrii Bondarenko. The reading, brought to life under the direction of Simon Usher, artistic director of Presence Theatre, captures the essence of a work that is both haunting and profound.

Survivor's Syndrome is a dramatic poem written in the early days of the war. It lays bare the harrowing experiences of Ukrainians, caught between a familiar past and an uncertain future. Opening with the word ‘end’ and closing with ‘beginning’, the poem speaks to a life shattered yet resilient, embodying the unyielding spirit and hope for renewal even amid the deepest despair. Far more than a fictional narrative, it serves as a poignant testament to history, chronicling a shared trauma.

Following the reading, podcast host John Freedman, a writer and translator, engages in an insightful conversation with the author. They explore whether the poem can be seen as a historical document. Bondarenko reflects on how the war has reshaped his life, his evolving sense of normalcy, and his search for new meaning in a world irrevocably altered.

