A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions. Kevin McMonagle: "Survivor's Syndrome"

Monday, 18 November 2024, 20:00

In the fifth episode of A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions podcast, acclaimed British actor Kevin McMonagle performs a reading of Survivor’s Syndrome by Andrii Bondarenko. The reading, brought to life under the direction of Simon Usher, artistic director of Presence Theatre, captures the essence of a work that is both haunting and profound.

Survivor's Syndrome is a dramatic poem written in the early days of the war. It lays bare the harrowing experiences of Ukrainians, caught between a familiar past and an uncertain future. Opening with the word ‘end’ and closing with ‘beginning’, the poem speaks to a life shattered yet resilient, embodying the unyielding spirit and hope for renewal even amid the deepest despair. Far more than a fictional narrative, it serves as a poignant testament to history, chronicling a shared trauma.

Following the reading, podcast host John Freedman, a writer and translator, engages in an insightful conversation with the author. They explore whether the poem can be seen as a historical document. Bondarenko reflects on how the war has reshaped his life, his evolving sense of normalcy, and his search for new meaning in a world irrevocably altered.

Also in "A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions":

The podcast "The Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions" offers a captivating nine-episode series featuring plays by Ukrainian playwrights from the Theatre of Playwrights. Hosted by the translator and creator of the play series "A Dictionary of Emotions in a Time of War" John Freedman, each episode presents not only the performances of these powerful short plays but also insightful conversations with the playwrights and actors who bring them to life.

A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions. Kevin McMonagle: "Survivor's Syndrome"
18 November 2024, 20:00
