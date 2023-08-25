Servant of jackets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Who is making money out of the war in Ukraine?

This year has seen frequent journalistic investigations into the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's procurement process, followed by public outcry.

Everyone in Ukraine has known about the eggs purchased for the army at a price of UAH17 (US$0,46) per unit for 8 months now.

However, the public has only recently learned that these issues are endemic in the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's procurement system. The scandal over the supply of winter jackets to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by a Turkish company has just come to light.

For obvious reasons, the Defence Ministry is secretive in wartime. But whether military procurement of food or clothing should be classified is a matter of debate. However, this is down to the potential for abuse.

We currently have two facts.

Fact 1: Yurii Nikolov has twice caught the MoD red-handed, purchasing eggs and jackets at sky-high prices.

Fact 2: The society still has no idea who is behind the companies profiting from this. But they're about to find out.

Ukrainska Pravda and Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Action Centre verified the third fact.

One of the owners of the Turkish company that received US$30 million from the Ukrainian MoD, and from which the Ministry, as reported by Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (Mirror of the Week) newspaper, received summer jackets instead of winter ones at a price several times higher than the actual cost, was the nephew of a member of President Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party faction. The lawmaker is a member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence.

Find out more in a new investigation by Ukrainska Pravda.