Укр / Рус Клуб УП
Укр / Рус
up shop

A military squad surrendered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces close to Chernihiv

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 17:59

The intelligence squad of the Russian military surrendered to the Ukrainian military close to Chernihiv.

Source:  Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny in Facebook

Ad verbatim: "Russian occupants, having met a full resistance of the Ukrainian defenders, are surrendering. Close to Chernihiv, a full squad of the 74th Guard Motor Rifle Brigade surrendered’’.

Details: Zaluzhny quoted chief officer Buynichev Kostyantyn Sergiyovych from the 74th Guard Motor Rifle Brigade from Kemerovo region who said that the Russian military were at the military exercises in Yelnya, and on Wednesday they were informed of the offensive on Ukraine and thought they were going home. "Nobody could imagine that we would be deployed to kill. We were not planning to fight, we were collecting information", - Russian intelligence officer said. 

RECENT NEWS
08:28
Local situation in Ukraine as of Monday morning
07:58
Berdiansk temporarily occupied by Russian invaders – Zaporizhia Oblast Administration
06:33
Two Russian missiles hit a childcare centre and a store in Chernihiv. No casualties recorded
06:26
Russians continue their failing assault on Kyiv
05:57
Reznikov: The war has reached a real turning point, it is now European
04:46
Missile hits residential building in Chernihiv downtown
04:21
Renewed shelling in Kyiv and Kharkiv - State Special Communications Service
04:10
Combat missiles manufacturer ‘Luch’ hands over its export stocks to Ukrainian Armed Forces
02:35
Yet another attempt by invaders to seize Irpin failed - the General Staff
02:04
Lisbon Stadium Greets Football Player Yaremchuk With Flags in Support of Ukraine
All News