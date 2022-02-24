A military squad surrendered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces close to Chernihiv

The intelligence squad of the Russian military surrendered to the Ukrainian military close to Chernihiv.

Source: Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny in Facebook

Ad verbatim: "Russian occupants, having met a full resistance of the Ukrainian defenders, are surrendering. Close to Chernihiv, a full squad of the 74th Guard Motor Rifle Brigade surrendered’’.

Details: Zaluzhny quoted chief officer Buynichev Kostyantyn Sergiyovych from the 74th Guard Motor Rifle Brigade from Kemerovo region who said that the Russian military were at the military exercises in Yelnya, and on Wednesday they were informed of the offensive on Ukraine and thought they were going home. "Nobody could imagine that we would be deployed to kill. We were not planning to fight, we were collecting information", - Russian intelligence officer said.