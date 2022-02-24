All Sections
Territorial defense unit wards off Russia’s attack in Sumy region

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 24 February 2022, 20:19
Territorial defense unit wards off Russia’s attack in Sumy region

In the Sumy region, Ukraine’s territorial defense unit has damaged Russia’s combat units; the enemy retreated.

Source: Hanna Malyar, deputy defense minister, on Facebook

In Malyar’s words: "Territorial defense unit in the Sumy region has damaged the enemy’s combat units using small weaponry. The enemy has retreated! The enemy is afraid!"

Details: Malyar addressed Ukrainian citizens who are prepared to destroy the enemy: "One vessel filled with incendiary liquid thrown from a balcony or using small arms to shoot at the enemy’s vehicles – these can inflict irreparable damage to the enemy".

